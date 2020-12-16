How well do you know Itaewon Class star and birthday boy Park Seo Joon? Take the QUIZ to find out

Fans all around the world are celebrating Park Seo-joon's 32nd birthday today, i.e. December 16, and we're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to the handsome and talented actor. Take the fun quiz below.

Whether it be making us fall in love with his 'aura' in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim or even swooning after his adorable goofball act in Fight for My Way, Park Seo-joon always has a way to reel you in with his good looks, charming personality and personable acting skills. Today, i.e. December 16, 2020, the talented actor celebrates his 32nd birthday.

On account of Park Seo-joon's 32nd birthday, we're curious to know just how big of a fan you are when it comes to the Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth star. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Meanwhile, speaking of Seo-joon's unbelievable acting chops, the actor managed to win many hearts with his earnest performance in Itaewon Class, which proved that he's a force to be reckoned with. His performance as Park Sae-royi garnered him the Best Actor nomination at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. Seo-joon recently had a cameo appearance in Park Bo-gum starrer Record of Youth and fans were delighted with the Park-Park camaraderie on-screen.

Moreover, Seo-joon also has a major fan following on Instagram along with his own YouTube channel as he gives fans glimpses of what he's up to. There's also the fact that Seo-joon's pet dog, Simba (bichon frise) has a fan following of his own as the actor keeps posting the cutest photos of the duo making us swoon.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: Fan from Philippines showers Park Seo Joon with birthday love; Calls him star that shines so bright

Currently, Seo-joon is busy prepping for his upcoming projects and we can't wait to see what the birthday boy has in store for his fans. Happy Birthday, Park Seo-joon!

