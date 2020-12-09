How well do you really know BTS? Check your knowledge & we’ll tell you if you’re actually part of the ARMY

Check your BTS knowledge and we’ll tell you if you qualify to be a part of their elite fanbase: The ARMY!

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, by now you should know exactly who these stage names belong to.

The seven-member South Korean pop collective BTS has taken the world by storm over the last half-decade and have built an undying fan base worldwide. You might think you’re also a fan but how in depth is your BTS knowledge? You can put your ARMY knowledge to test by answering questions about the boys, covering different topics, from their beginnings until right now. At the end of the quiz, we’ll tell you how well do you know BTS. Ready? Let’s get started!

ALSO READ: How well do you know BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon? Take the fun QUIZ to find out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×