  1. Home
  2. entertainment

How well do you really know BTS? Check your knowledge & we’ll tell you if you’re actually part of the ARMY

Check your BTS knowledge and we’ll tell you if you qualify to be a part of their elite fanbase: The ARMY!
13295 reads Mumbai
How well do you really know BTS?How well do you really know BTS? Check your knowledge & we’ll tell you if you’re actually part of the ARMY
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, by now you should know exactly who these stage names belong to. 

 

The seven-member South Korean pop collective BTS has taken the world by storm over the last half-decade and have built an undying fan base worldwide. You might think you’re also a fan but how in depth is your BTS knowledge? You can put your ARMY knowledge to test by answering questions about the boys, covering different topics, from their beginnings until right now. At the end of the quiz, we’ll tell you how well do you know BTS. Ready? Let’s get started!

 

ALSO READ: How well do you know BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon? Take the fun QUIZ to find out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

You may like these
BTS’ Jin to EXO’s Chanyeol: 5 Kpop idols born in 1992 that can now delay their military enlistment
BTS lands SEVEN albums on Billboard’s World Albums chart; BLACKPINK, TXT, NCT & more dominate top ranks
THROWBACK: When BTS met Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO: Twitter announces 2020’s most tweeted Kpop accounts
THROWBACK: When BTS met power couple Beyonce and Jay Z; Jimin called them ‘Mr Carter & Mrs Carter’
BTS: From cute overalls to all denim everything; Street style lessons we’ve learnt from RM