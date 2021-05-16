  1. Home
How well do you really know IU? Only an ultimate UAENA can get 10/10 on this QUIZ!

As today marks K-Pop’s lovely singer IU’s birthday, what better way to show love than actually knowing things about her? Take the quiz to find out!
KPop singer/actress IU attending a press conference of her Netflix series, PERSONA KPop star IU at the press conference of Netflix series, PERSONA in 2019. (Pic Credits: News1)
IU’s birthday should be considered a national holiday. With the plethora of dramas and songs she has, it’s impossible to go through all of them in just one day. But what’s better than ringing in your favourite idol’s birthday by watching their dramas or behind-the-scenes concept or other content? Except taking online quizzes, probably nothing. So today, we have an interesting quiz that will gauge how much you actually know your precious idol Lee Ji Eun, that is, IU!

 

By serving us with hits after hits, IU is one of the many successful female K-Pop stars in the industry right now. She’s dabbled in K-Dramas, collaborated with the biggest of names and is not just an actor and a singer, but is a songwriter too! Last month, the actress celebrated her 13th debut anniversary and that makes us realise how IU has been making hearts flutter - sometimes with her music, sometimes with her acting - all these while. But there are some pretty fun and less-known facts about her too! If you’re an ultimate UAENA, this quiz will definitely be a piece of cake for you! 

 

Let’s start the quiz then! 

 

 

IU’s latest album ‘Lilac’ has been winning awards and topping charts worldwide and domestically. The title track is like a farewell love letter to her 20s, (as the actress rings in her 29th birthday today) and embracing her 30s with open arms. Check out the music video of the groovy title track, ‘Lilac’ below!

 

Which type of fan are you? Share your answers with us in the comments below!

