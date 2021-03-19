How well do you remember the King of Comeback, Kim Seokjin's Weverse replies? Take the quiz to find out!

Waiting for Jin to comment on your latest Weverse post? Take this fun quiz in the meantime!

Kim Seokjin, the hyung of BTS, the champion of dad jokes, an amazing cook, an incredible pun-ster - is there anything Jin isn’t good at? Well, he’s known to be the most shy person of the group, where his ears turn pink if he’s the center of attraction, but when it comes to roasting ARMYs on Weverse, he’s got game.

After asking for being awarded for his attendance on Weverse (or shall we say, a perfect attendance on giving sharp replies to ARMYs everyday), he even asked for an actual cash prize and not a certificate! That’s Jin for us. Goofy, funny and a complete entertainer. Many ARMYs is considered being roasted by the King, Kim Seokjin, a blessing. So while you wait for him to comment something on your latest post, have a go at this quiz and jog down the memory lane when Jin made these amazing comebacks!

Go on, let's see how well you know Jin!

How many did you get right? Share your results with us in the comments below and don’t forget to share it with your friend too!

Credits :Jin Instagram

Share your comment ×