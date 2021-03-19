How well do you remember the King of Comeback, Kim Seokjin's Weverse replies? Take the quiz to find out!
Kim Seokjin, the hyung of BTS, the champion of dad jokes, an amazing cook, an incredible pun-ster - is there anything Jin isn’t good at? Well, he’s known to be the most shy person of the group, where his ears turn pink if he’s the center of attraction, but when it comes to roasting ARMYs on Weverse, he’s got game.
After asking for being awarded for his attendance on Weverse (or shall we say, a perfect attendance on giving sharp replies to ARMYs everyday), he even asked for an actual cash prize and not a certificate! That’s Jin for us. Goofy, funny and a complete entertainer. Many ARMYs is considered being roasted by the King, Kim Seokjin, a blessing. So while you wait for him to comment something on your latest post, have a go at this quiz and jog down the memory lane when Jin made these amazing comebacks!
Go on, let's see how well you know Jin!
