  1. Home
  2. entertainment

How well do you remember the King of Comeback, Kim Seokjin's Weverse replies? Take the quiz to find out!

Waiting for Jin to comment on your latest Weverse post? Take this fun quiz in the meantime!
61550 reads Mumbai
How well do you remember the King of Comeback, Kim Seokjin's Weverse replies? Take the quiz to find out!
  • 35
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kim Seokjin, the hyung of BTS, the champion of dad jokes, an amazing cook, an incredible pun-ster - is there anything Jin isn’t good at? Well, he’s known to be the most shy person of the group, where his ears turn pink if he’s the center of attraction, but when it comes to roasting ARMYs on Weverse, he’s got game. 

After asking for being awarded for his attendance on Weverse (or shall we say, a perfect attendance on giving sharp replies to ARMYs everyday), he even asked for an actual cash prize and not a certificate! That’s Jin for us. Goofy, funny and a complete entertainer. Many ARMYs is considered being roasted by the King, Kim Seokjin, a blessing. So while you wait for him to comment something on your latest post, have a go at this quiz and jog down the memory lane when Jin made these amazing comebacks!

Go on, let's see how well you know Jin!

Also Read: Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' Jungkook?

How many did you get right? Share your results with us in the comments below and don’t forget to share it with your friend too!

Credits :Jin Instagram

You may like these
The Orange Suit Guy: BTS’ Jin goes viral with a new nickname given by Twitteratis
V & RM or Jin & Suga: Which two BTS members would fight over you? Take QUIZ
How well do you know BTS member Jin aka Mr Worldwide Handsome? Take the fun QUIZ to find out
Dear Oppa: An Indian fan REVEALS how BTS' Jin transformed her into an optimistic, jolly & philosophical girl
Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon? Take QUIZ
Dear Oppa: A Bangladeshi ARMY pours her heart out to cheer up BTS’ Jimin; says family means sharing sorrows
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ory6j7n

Anonymous 3 hours ago

A7 huhu

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I am wervese star ⭐

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Weverse Star .I got A7

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I got A1

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I got A4

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I got A1

Anonymous 7 hours ago

The way I lost brain cells trying to understand this quiz

Anonymous 7 hours ago

:) A4

Anonymous 12 hours ago

I got a 10/10 even though I didn't have weverse back then for some of those comments. That's how I know my bias well heehee

Anonymous 13 hours ago

A4

Anonymous 14 hours ago

A8

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Lol A10

Anonymous 19 hours ago

I DONT EVEN USE WEVERSE!?

Anonymous 19 hours ago

OMG 10/10

Anonymous 21 hours ago

I got 6 hehe

Anonymous 21 hours ago

A8

Anonymous 21 hours ago

A4

Anonymous 22 hours ago

9, I'm amazed at myself

Anonymous 22 hours ago

10/10!

Anonymous 23 hours ago

A7 a declared weverse star ⭐✨

Anonymous 24 hours ago

A8

Anonymous 1 day ago

A8

Anonymous 1 day ago

A6

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got A5 haha

Anonymous 1 day ago

Weverse rookie I am

Anonymous 1 day ago

Me too I am ikshitha what's your name

Anonymous 1 day ago

Like how I got 8 correct answer when I even don't use weverse I knew the answers because I know Jin He has my soul

Anonymous 1 day ago

me too

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got 10/10 and I use WEVERSE at all?!

Anonymous 1 day ago

A6

Anonymous 1 day ago

Me too

Anonymous 1 day ago

I have a4

Anonymous 1 day ago

I'm a weverse star yeah!!!!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

A5