How will Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon react to meeting real life Sunjae? Whenever Possible preview reveals

Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok's Whenever Possible treated fans to a sneak peek of their upcoming episode 7, featuring the delightful presence of Kim Hye Yoon. The preview offered glimpses of their heartwarming camaraderie as they savored a meal together, showcasing moments of care and mutual enjoyment.

Adding to the excitement, Kim Hye Yoon had an unexpected real-life encounter with someone named Sun Jae, reminiscent of Byeon Woo Seok's character name in Lovely Runner. Media outlets teased the anticipation of Kim Hye Yoon's interaction with Yoo Yeon Seok ahead of the premiere, sparking further intrigue among viewers.

Kim Hye Yoon meets Sun Jae in real life on Whenever Possible preview

In the latest preview of Whenever Possible, we witness a heartwarming scene as Kim Hye Yoon, Yoo Jae Suk, and Yoo Yeon Seok share a meal together. Yoo Jae Suk shows his hospitality by personally feeding Kim Hye Yoon dumplings, acknowledging her hard work in Lovely Runner.

Yoo Yeon Seok, the co-host and Hospital Playlist star, engages Kim Hye Yoon in conversation, asking her about her anticipation for the success of Lovely Runner. Kim Hye Yoon humbly admits that even though she was part of the production, she felt the same excitement as a viewer when she watched the first episode, never anticipating the overwhelming response the drama received.

Yoo Yeon Seok continued the conversation by asking Kim Hye Yoon if, during the filming of Lovely Runner, she had a gut feeling that it would receive such immense love, considering her experience with previous projects. Kim Hye Yoon candidly shared that she genuinely didn't anticipate the level of success, especially considering the topicality of the drama. She confessed that she didn't even expect Sky Castle to do as well as it did.

Advertisement

As they enjoyed their meal, Kim Hye Yoon, Yoo Jae Suk, and Yoo Yeon Seok found themselves engaged in conversation with admirers at a nearby table, who showered Kim Hye Yoon with praise for her role in Lovely Runner.

To everyone's surprise, one of the students at the table revealed that their friend shared the same name as Byeon Woo Seok's character, Sun Jae, who happens to be Kim Hye Yoon's Im Sol's love interest, in the series. Seizing the opportunity for a lighthearted moment, Yoo Yeon Seok suggested that Kim Hye Yoon give the other Sun Jae her autograph, to which she obliged, albeit with a playful remark about the strangeness of autographing someone who shares the name of her on-screen love interest.

Watch the preview here:

Kim Hye Yoon and Yoo Yeon Seok talk about burnout

During Episode 7 of SBS' Whenever Possible preview, Lovely Runner actress Kim Hye Yoon turned to Yoo Yeon Seok for advice on dealing with burnout and stress. She candidly asked him what he does when he feels burnt out and sought suggestions on how to alleviate stress.

Advertisement

As her senior in the industry, Yoo Yeon Seok offered Kim Hye Yoon valuable advice. He suggested that besides acting, she should indulge in a hobby she enjoys, even if only for a short while. Whether she needs to clear her head or find a way to focus, engaging in activities she loves can be therapeutic and aid in her healing process.

ALSO READ: What is Lovely Runner's group chat name? Song Geon Hee reveals hilarious initiative which shocked all actors