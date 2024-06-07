TWICE’s Nayeon is all set to release her much-anticipated solo album titled NA to take over the summer yet again with pop hits. Moreover, she has released a preview of the songs from her album, creating further anticipation among fans. Expectations from the record are at an all-time high a she is making her comeback after two whole years.

TWICE’s Nayeon releases album sneak peek ahead of her solo comeback with NA

On June 7, 2024, JYP Entertainment released an album preview for TWICE’s Nayeon’s solo comeback. Titled NA, the record consists of a total of seven songs including the title track ABCD. The B-side tracks include Butterflies, Heaven, Magic, HalliGalli, Something and Count It.

Nayeon is also collaborating with several artists, including Julie from KISS OF LIFE on the track Magic which has a unique beat characterized by a melodious tune that fits the summer season perfectly. Moreover, the tracks are performance-based and we can definitely expect stellar choreographies from the artists.

The song ABCD, serving as the title track has J.Y. Park as one of the lyricists among others. Composers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP are also involved in the track, among others. Furthermore, Lee Chan Hyuk from AKMU has been credited as the producer of the track HalliGalli. Moreover, singer-songwriter SOLE has solely written the track Count It from the album. The album is set to be released on June 14, 2024.

More about TWICE's Nayeon

Nayeon entered the K-pop scene through her debut as a member of TWICE in the year 2016 formed by JYP Entertainment. The members of the group include Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Moreover, they made their debut with the album The Story Begins. The artist is returning with a solo album two years after her first mini, IM NAYEON, released in June 2022, along with the title track Pop!

Furthermore, Nayeon is set to perform at the Waterbomb festival in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2024. It is expected that the singer will perform the songs from her upcoming new album as well. Are you excited for the artist’s new solo album?

