How would BTS fans complain to Jin about delusion due to Jungkook after military discharge? Hilarious fan-made video draws parallels

In a humorous fan-made video, BTS fans playfully imagine expressing their concerns to Jin about the delusional behavior that was fueled by Jungkook fans following the former’s military discharge.

Drawing parallels to fictional scenarios, the video offers a comedic take on the fervent anticipation surrounding BTS members' activities post-military service.

BTS fans draw parallels from comedic video planning to complain Jin about Jungkook

In a comical fan-made video circulating online, BTS fans humorously imagine a scenario where Jin, the eldest member of the globally renowned K-pop group, who is eagerly awaited to be discharged from the military, receives hilarious complaints about Jungkook's overwhelming presence before his enlistment.

The video depicts Jin as the bewildered recipient of fan grievances, fielding complaints from fellow ARMYs, drawing parallels to real-life fan obsessions. Fans jestingly express concerns about Jungkook's supposed delusion-inducing charm, fearing that his return from military service might send the fandom into a frenzy.

The amusing video playfully presents the imagined scenario, poking fun at the tendency of fans to hyper-focus on their favorite idols' every move. By highlighting the humorous side of fan culture, the video provides a lighthearted moment for BTS fans to share and enjoy.

While BTS fans eagerly anticipate the eventual return of all members from military service, it's evident that their playful imagination knows no bounds, as evidenced by this entertaining fan creation.

More details about BTS members’ military journeys

With just days left for Jin’s return, BTS members are showcasing their unwavering dedication as they fulfill their mandatory military service. SUGA recently commenced his basic training at the Nonsan Army Training Center while continuing his public service role with pride. V joined the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in military police special forces, after graduating as an elite trainee alongside RM.

Jimin and Jungkook are diligently serving at the 5th Infantry Division alongside Jin, who was the first to enlist and is set to conclude his service in June 2024. J-Hope is expected to follow suit in October 2024. Each member's unique military role contributes to their personal growth and enriches BTS' collective narrative. Fans eagerly anticipate their reunion in 2025, eagerly awaiting the group's return with newfound vigor and experience.

