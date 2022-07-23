How would BTS’ J-Hope feel if ‘Jack In The Box’ is not well received at Lollapalooza?

BTS member J-Hope is the first from the group to put his best foot forward as he releases his first official full-length solo album. A mixture of old school hip-hop, a bit of grunge, somewhere pop and a lot of his own style, ‘Jack In The Box’ was released on July 15 along with a heavily dark-sided J-Hope influenced music video.

As a member of the South Korean superstars, BTS, who have become one of the biggest acts on the globe, he has set out on an unpaved path, being the first from his group to do so in the chapter 2. J-Hope will go on to challenge himself further as he takes up a solo stage at the iconic Lollapalooza stage on July 31, which has been called as the first Korean artist to take over the main stage at a major US music festival. He will be the closing act of the day and no other sets have been scheduled at the same time as him, putting the BTS member under the spotlight in front of thousands who may or may not be familiar with his history and especially his discography.

The 28-year-old recognises the stakes and acknowledges the tough job at hand. On being asked about his response to a crowd that may not welcome him wholeheartedly, J-Hope is humble and true to his artistic sides, “Oh, that’s my burden to take. I would ask myself, was I too arrogant? Did I just do what I like? And learn my lesson.” While we are sure of his talent, we wait to see if the crowd at Hobipalooza (as the music festival is being dubbed) will like it too.

