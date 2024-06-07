How would BTS' Jungkook's Never Let Go look with house dance steps? Past VIDEO gives surprising results

BTS’ Jungkook released Never Let Go as part of FESTA 2024, marking the group’s 11th debut anniversary. In a follow-up post, the singer mentioned how he wanted to perform the song with house dance steps. However, since he is currently serving in the military, Jungkook revealed the plans through a heartfelt post dedicated to ARMYs.

BTS' Jungkook fan makes edit to see how Never Let Go would look like singer's house dance steps

Upon the revelation, fans took it upon themselves to see how the song would look if the singer had a chance to perform it with house dance steps. This fan-edited video featuring one of Jungkook’s dance practice clips shows how much the beats fit the genre.

Here’s the fan-edited video for Jungkook’s Never Let Go house dance:

More about Jungkook's Never Let Go

On June 7, around 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m.), Jungkook’s Never Let Go was dropped on popular music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes store. Sometime later, the audio was also shared on YouTube, which already garnered a whopping 1.2 million views within less than 12 hours.

After the song was initially released, Jungkook penned a heartfelt message from his military enlistment. In the Weverse post, he revealed that Never Let Go was originally created as a performance song and wanted to show fans a house genre dance with it.

“If I could turn back time, I would have shot it somehow,” the golden maknae said, expressing how much he wanted to perform and urging fans to understand since he couldn’t.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t be happier to receive such a surprising musical treat from the BTS member. This is especially because this marks Jungkook’s solo release in a while following his debut album, GOLDEN, unveiled on November 3, 2023.

Never Let Go also becomes the singer’s 3rd solo release for BTS FESTA, following Still With You in 2020 and My You in 2022. In 2016, marking the group’s 3rd debut anniversary, he collaborated with bandmate RM to release I Know.

More about Jungkook's military enlistment

On December 12, 2023, following his debut solo album release, he enlisted for mandatory military service alongside bandmate Jimin. The duo is most likely to be joint discharged on June 11, 2025.

