Hrithik Roshan and The Night Manager team on the look out for a baddie as Manoj Bajpayee bows out

Who will step step into Hugh Laurie’s shoes of an antagonist from the British original web series?

Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his digital debut on Disney+Hotstar with the official adaptation of the British show, The Night Manager. While Hrithik plays the role of Jonathan Pine, played by Tom Hiddleston in the original, the makers have been on the hunt to find a strong antagonist alongside Roshan. According to a report in Mid Day, director Sandeep Modi and the team of this web show were in talks with Manoj Bajpayee to step into Hugh Laurie’s shoes. However, the talks fell through eventually due to date issues.

“Manoj sir was in advanced talks for the series. But due to the second wave of the pandemic, two of his productions have been delayed. The actor is currently shooting for a film in Uttarakhand, post which he will turn his attention to the pending projects. He realised that he won’t be able to match his dates with the rest of the cast, and decided to bow out of the venture,” a source from the production team told the tabloid. Manoj will next be seen in Family Man 2, which premieres this week on the digital world.

The team is now on the look out for another actor and are expected to zero in on an actor who has the screen presence to get into a battle with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing up to commence shooting for the official adaptation of Vikram Vedha soon. The actor has started his prep work, which includes shedding the extra calories he gained in the lockdown to play the role of gangster, Vedha. Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of the cop, Vikram, and the Hindi adaptation will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayatri.

The actor is said to have multiple looks in the film and the work on his physicality, attire, diction is going on in full swing. The Night Manager is expected to begin after the wrap of Vikram Vedha. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more on Hrithik and The Night Manager.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan all set to thrill as Vedha in HR25, on floors summer 2021

Credits :Mid Day

Share your comment ×