Hrithik Roshan reviews R Madhavan’s Decoupled; Calls it ‘Witty, Sarcastic yet Straightforward’

R Madhavan recently made a digital comeback with a Netflix show ‘Decoupled’ opposite Surveen Chawla. For the unversed, the actor last featured in the drama series ‘Breathe’, back in 2018. Fans were delighted to watch R Madhavan’s performance after three years. Several friends from the film industry also heaped praises on the actor’s performance in the show. And now, Hrithik Roshan has joined the list and penned an appreciation note after binge-watching ‘Decoupled’.

On Saturday, Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories and called the web series ‘witty, sarcastic yet straight-forward’. He shared a poster of Decoupled and wrote, “A feel good Indian Sitcom after ages..#Decoupled made for one happy watch. Witty, Sarcastic yet Straightfroward. My friend @actormaddy. I’m in awe at the beauty with which you slip into complex characters.” The ‘Krrish’ actor also heaped praises on Surveen Chawla and said, “@surveenchawala Take a bow! Yet another gem from Hardik Mehta. Congratulations to the team. I thoroughly enjoyed watching.”

R Madhavan was quick to notice Hrithik’s review. He reshared the story and thanked him for the remark. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor wrote, “Thank you soooooo much my bro…I cannot tell you how much this means to all if us..All the live and power in the world to you bro..” along with heart emoticons.

Soon after its release, the series becomes the second most-watched show on OTT platform in India. R Madhavan had shared a screenshot of Netflix which showed Decoupled at number two on the list of 'Top 10 in India Today'. Sharing it, he had written, “With the blessings of the almighty and all the elders and with the love of all the people — #Decoupled becomes the No. 1 Indian series on Netflix in less than 72 hrs. I am so moved to tears and very humbled.”