Hrithik Roshan set for digital debut, to step into Tom Hiddleston's shoes for The Night Manager's adaptation?

According to a latest report, Disney Plus Hotstar has approached Hrithik Roshan and the actor has been presented with two big projects to choose from.

After Abhishek Bachchan, looks like the next Bollywood actor in line to make his presence felt on the OTT platform is Hrithik Roshan. The actor, who gave two blockbusters in 2019 with War and Super 30, is likely in talks to make his debut on the small screen. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Disney Plus Hotstar has approached Hrithik and the actor has been presented with two big projects to choose from.

Both the projects will be Indian adaptations. While one is the extremely popular espionage drama The Night Manager (2016) starring Tom Hiddleston, the other show is 1983 BBC miniseries, The Citadel, starring Ben Cross. "The top brass at the streaming giant feel Hrithik Roshan, with his sex appeal and acting skills, will be the perfect choice to step into Hiddleston's shoes as the luxury hotel manager who is hired to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer. They have also suggested a web adaptation of The Citadel, which revolves around medical ethics," a trade source revealed to the portal.

Turns out, Hrithik is equally excited to play these characters. "While he loved both roles, each distinctive in its heroism, Hrithik is excited to bring the British espionage thriller to India and is likely to give his nod. Disha Patani and Tabu are being approached to portray the roles played by Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman respectively," the source added.

Well, we cannot help but agree that Hrithik is as good as perfect to step into Hiddleston's shoes. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

