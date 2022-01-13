EXO alum Kai is inspiring these gender-fluid fashion trends to take centre stage

Singer, actor and full-time fashion star–the list doesn't end there! EXO's Kai is an undeniable fashion star not just in Korea, but worldwide. The star’s iconic looks include high fashion, bold, and sophisticated ensembles, all while experimenting with new trends and athleisure styles. Be it casual street style or black-tie finesse, Kai champions every look effortlessly. Today, we’re noting a few trends inspired by Kai, that work beyond gender boundaries. Scroll down for the full list!

Bold sneakers are fun, but starting off with a pair of simple sneakers that can go with a majority of outfits is important. Nike's and New Balance's offerings are Kai’s personal favourites, but we personally also love the retro touch a pair of Vans can bring to a look.

Joggers, the ultimate cool boy (and girl) style piece! Not workout pants or trousers, joggers exude comfort and chicness effortlessly. Kai’s favourites are khaki, linen, and cargo versions of the pant!

Although not many will be daring enough to try this trend, Kai certainly takes the plunge. We suggest, ease into prints with more subtle colourways and patterns. They're still interesting enough to make a statement but aren't too far-fetched.

Safe but sweet, collared shirts are a must-have in every closet. The incorporation of unique colours and textures in what would be an average collared shirt takes an elevated look on the EXO alum. Also, don't be afraid to work with different styles, like a mandarin version.

