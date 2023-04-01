Huening Siblings have proven themselves to be a dynamic duo, pulling off the perfect April Fool's Day prank

TXT's Huening Kai and his younger sister Huening Bahiyyih from Kep1er have given fans a reason to laugh on April Fool's Day with their adorable and sensible prank. The two siblings took over each other's social media accounts and interacted with their fans, showing off their playful sides and charming personalities.

The Prank: A Hilarious Display of Sibling Love

On the 1st of April, Huening Kai of the popular K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER gave fans a surprise on Bubble. He posted a message saying, "Hi everyone, I'm taking over for Hiyyih today." Subscribers to Hiyyih's Bubble account were pleasantly surprised to find that the two siblings had "switched" accounts for the day. In the meantime, Huening Bahiyyih took to Weverse and greeted their fans, writing, "Hey MOAs, I'm here in place of my brother today." The playful and entertaining prank by the Huening siblings brought a smile to their fans' faces.

What happened after that?

Soobin from TOMORROW x TOGETHER responded to the prank by leaving a comment that read, "Huhdrrrrr, hi Hiyyih."

Fans left comments asking questions about one another.

What does Huening Kai find to be his younger sister's best quality? To which he replied, "You ask which quality I like best of Hiyyih? She's just the best sibling ever, no but's or maybe's to it. She's so pretty and kind and she's good at everything and she's perfect. Because she's my sister after all.

On the other hand, when fans asked, How about Bahiyyih? How would she describe her brother's best attribute in one word? She replied saying, "Hah, only one good attribute, that's too hard. He has too many good attributes. He's just perfect, that oppa. It's too hard to choose."

The revelation of the Truth

In reality, the siblings didn't switch their accounts as part of their April Fool's Day prank; they simply pretended to be each other. Fans enjoyed the joke and shared their thoughts in the comments section, with some saying it was obvious from the answers that they were describing themselves, while others praised the Huening siblings for being such great role models and wished for more K-pop siblings like them.

The prank by the Huening siblings is a refreshing and adorable display of sibling love and humor. Fans of TXT and Kep1er can look forward to more content from them in the future, as they continue to showcase their playful personalities and charming chemistry.

