Hug Me: Nam Yoon Su and Lee Joo Myung confirm lead roles in film about 'snugglers'; filming begins in March

Rising stars Nam Yoon Su and Lee Joo Myung are set to unite for a new exciting project by director Kim Bo Ra, as per February 10 K-media reports. It will be the acclaimed short film director's debut full-length movie, titled Hug Me. The actors will star as snugglers with no strings attached in the upcoming romantic comedy.

As per Daily Sports, a Korean media outlet, Nam Yoon Su and Lee Joo Myung have confirmed their appearances in the movie about people who are hired to snuggle and hug their hirers on bed. However, they are not supposed to develop any romantic connections or indulge in sexual relations with each other. Although not much is known about the characters of Nam Yoon Su and Lee Joo Myung, one of them can be expected to play the role of the snuggler while the other can be the hirer.

In an expected romantic trope, a build-up of a romantic connection might be seen between the two. With the confirmation of the cast, the production of the drama is to begin next month. With the fresh cast and fresh concept, the movie might resonate with youngsters and even with people of other age groups. Nam Yoon Su is known for his stunning visuals and appearances in dramas like The King's Affection (2021), Today's Webtoon (2022) and Beyond Evil (2021).

He also impressed everyone with his stereotype-breaking role as a homosexual man in Love in the Big City (2024). In the drama, he engaged in relationships with multiple men at different points in his life in the hope of finding true love. Lee Joo Myung is known for her diverse roles in Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022), Like Flowers in Sand (2023) and Pilot (2024). Stepping into the acting scene in 2019, she has quickly gained recognition for her supporting roles. With her acting prowess, she bagged subsequent lead roles too.

Hug Me might be an opportunity for both the actors to reach more audiences and heighten their popularity. Notably, it will be Nam Yoon Su's big screen debut. If the filming goes as per schedule, the film will hit the theaters in November this year.