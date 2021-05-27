Huma Qureshi calls playing Rani Bharti for upcoming web series Maharani ‘role of a lifetime’

Maharani star Huma Qureshi talked about working on her upcoming web series and playing the role of a powerful political figure. Take a look.

The upcoming web series Maharani has created a lot of hype amongst netizens due to the show’s interesting and hard-to-miss plot. Subhash Kapoor's directorial political show features an amazing cast and people are excited to see Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar, and Amit Sial in their powerful lead roles. The story follows the journey of Huma Qureshi in the titular role taking the position of her husband to be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. In a chat with PTI, Huma opened up about her experience working for the show.

During the discussion, the actress spoke about the forthcoming show where she plays the role of Rani Bharti, which was rumoured to be inspired by Rabri Devi who had to take the position of the CM of Bihar. However, in Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, Qureshi clarified that the assumptions of her character is inspired by the political figure aren’t true at all. She spoke about working on the web series and playing the strong and powerful lead role. Huma called it the “role of a lifetime".

Huma also talked about why she likes the show and explained that the female protagonist is fleshed out well. Apart from Maharani, the actress also talked about working amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She explained that she learned to not be as critical of her work. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, she has a "different mindset" and urged others to not be so hard on themselves amid these unprecedented times, not just towards others but also their own self.

