Huma Qureshi hoots and cheers as she wraps filming for upcoming series Maharani 3; WATCH

The Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani 1 and 2 were both warmly received by the audience. The actress who also starred in Tarla and Monica O My Darling is experiencing a tremendous surge in her career after the success of these projects. It’s been a remarkable few years with a continuous string of achievements. Now, the actress has wrapped season 3 of the much-loved series Maharani.

Huma Qureshi wraps the filming of Maharani season 3

Recently, Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle to announce that the filming for her highly anticipated upcoming series Maharani 3 has now concluded. In her post, she conveyed her excitement about being a part of this exciting journey.

Sharing a video with the crew, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap !! Season 3 Maharani .. what a ride has it been @kangratalkies @sirsubhashkapoor @sonylivindia.”

HAVE A LOOK:

About Huma Qureshi’s Maharani 3

Maharani 3, the eagerly awaited upcoming season of the political drama series starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, has been an eventful journey for both Huma and the entire crew. In the initial two seasons, Huma played the role of Rani Bharati, a character who won over the audience with her determination and fortitude in the political realm.

The series highlighted Huma Qureshi’s remarkable acting skills as she smoothly transitioned from emotional moments that resonated with the audience to intense political clashes that left viewers amazed. Led by Huma Qureshi, Maharani is one of the country’s most popular and highly successful series, now all set to enter its third season.

In addition to Huma Qureshi, the Maharani series also includes Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in significant roles. At the moment, Huma is soaring high in the success of her most recent film, Tarla, which tells the tale of India’s renowned chef, Tarla Dalal. The film is centered on a woman striving to accomplish her goals in the face of family expectations. It illustrates how family pressure influences Tarla’s ambitions and desires.

