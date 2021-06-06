Huma Qureshi shares some fun BTS pics as Rani Bharti from ‘Maharani’

Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes images from her political drama series Maharani. Scroll further to have a look.

Huma Qureshi’s latest web series ‘Maharani’, which is currently streaming on an OTT platform, has garnered some good reviews from critics. The audience response has also been positive for the political drama series set in Bihar. Huma is playing a character whose life suddenly changes when she is called to take the center stage of politics and becomes a Chief Minister directly from a housewife. Huma’s performance, diction, and body language have been praised as she embodies the character in a riveting performance. The show has generated quite the hype amongst fans with other actors like Sohum Shah and Vineet Kumar Singh receiving a lot of praise.

Huma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted some fun rather fun pictures from when they were making the show. Huma wrote in the caption, “Sneak peak into the behind the scenes of Maharani.” Huma Qureshi spoke about her character in the past and said, “I think when the writing is good, it's always great fun to play a character like that. This script came to me last year, in the middle of our first lockdown, and I loved it… So I am just very blessed that you know Subhash (Kapoor, Creator) Sir and Karan (Sharma, director) Sir and our writers, they have created such a beautiful character (and) a very beautiful world.”

Take a look at the post:

Huma recently made her debut in Hollywood with a mega-budgeted OTT film called ‘Army of the Dead’ directed by Zack Snyder. She received a lot of praise for her performance as Geeta in the film. One of Huma’s forthcoming projects includes Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’.

Also Read| Huma Qureshi shares BTS pic with Army of The Dead co star Ella Purnell, calls it 'Jai-Veeru of Zombie Vegas'

Credits :Huma Qureshi Instagram

Share your comment ×