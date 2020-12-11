Human Gucci and dating Jisoo: 5 Facts about BLACKPINK Jennie that you might not know

Jennie is one of the most influential artists of this generation. Here are 5 facts about the idol that you may not have known.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is one of the world’s most influential artists right now and for good reason too! She’s a talented singer, songwriter, dancer, rapper and fashion icon. Her solo work is just as prominent as her artistry with BLACKPINK and she carries herself with grace unmatched. Born in Seoul, she moved to Nea Zealand to study at a very young age where she discovered K-Pop and especially had a liking towards YG Entertainment’s artists.

Jennie’s mother intended to send her to the States to study further but Jennie had different plans entirely. She moved back to South Korea in 2010 and auditioned for YG Entertainment, passing with flying colours and joining the company as a trainee. She had a successful stint as a trainee where she braved several adversities and challenges, overcoming all of which, she debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016.

Here are 5 facts about Jennie that you might not know:

Even before making her debut, Jennie was featured in labelmate G-Dragon’s track Black and the music video for That XX. Jennie’s favourite dessert is milk flavoured ice-cream. If Jennie had to date any other member in the group, she would choose Jisoo because she knows how to make her laugh. Jennie is very close to Nayeon (TWICE), Yerin (GFRIEND), Chahee (Melody Day) and Lime (Hello Venus). Jennie got the nickname ‘Human Gucci’ because she wears the brand way too often.

What do you think about these fun facts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×