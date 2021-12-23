Human Teaser Out: Shefali Shah plays a surgeon in the upcoming medical thriller web series
The series will be releasing on Hotstar and sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “We're so ready for this dose. Are you?” The clip opens with Shefali Shah asking ‘What dose do you want? A dose of thrill, drama, crime, or a dose of murder mystery? You get it all soon?’ Talking about the series, producer and co-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “Human, I had worked on this subject as a film script for 3 years and then I felt that this subject is too vast to be encapsulated in a film script which is only going to be 2-2.5 hours.”
Fans also dropped comments saying, “Can't Wait For This Ride Of Mystery.” Another wrote, “A dose of mystery.”
Watch the teaser here:
The other cast members are Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Aditya Srivastava, Atul Kumar, Indraneil Sengupta, Sandeep Kulkarni. Reportedly, Made in Heaven and Criminal Justice fame Gaurav Dwivedi will also be starring in the series.
