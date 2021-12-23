Human Teaser Out: Shefali Shah plays a surgeon in the upcoming medical thriller web series

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari starrer upcoming medical drama, 'Human' teaser released today. As reported, the series is a tale of unexpected secrets of the world of medicine. It dives into the world of medical drama and its effect on people. The makers announced on Thursday that the trailer will be out soon. The series will be produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh. The story is written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee.

The series will be releasing on Hotstar and sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “We're so ready for this dose. Are you?” The clip opens with Shefali Shah asking ‘What dose do you want? A dose of thrill, drama, crime, or a dose of murder mystery? You get it all soon?’ Talking about the series, producer and co-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “Human, I had worked on this subject as a film script for 3 years and then I felt that this subject is too vast to be encapsulated in a film script which is only going to be 2-2.5 hours.”

Fans also dropped comments saying, “Can't Wait For This Ride Of Mystery.” Another wrote, “A dose of mystery.”