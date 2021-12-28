Human Trailer Out: Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari's medical thriller is set to deal with a sensitive issue

The digital world is coming up with some of the most interesting projects of late which have managed to leave a mark on the audience. And now, another web series is set to join this league. We are talking about Human starring Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari in the lead. The ladies will be seen essaying the role of medical professionals in the series and the medical drama will be giving an insight of the dark side of the pharma corporate world. After creating a massive buzz in the town, the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of Human and it has left the audience wanting for more.