‘Human’ Twitter Review: Netizens laud Shefali Shah-Kirti Kulhari starrer, call it a ‘bingeworthy show’

With their successful stints in Delhi Crime and Four More Shots Please!, Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari returned to OTT with medical drama Human. The web series is directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh and began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The web series also has Vishal Jethwa, Aditya Srivastava and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The story is set against the backdrop of medical politics, where the stakeholders are desperate to take their newest discovery in the market to bring about a revolution.

As soon as Human started streaming on the OTT platform, netizens binge-watched the whole series and got ready with their verdicts on Twitter. They gave thumbs-up to the series and gave really good reviews regarding the cast, storyline, cinematography, etc. One user wrote, “Strong storyline and the actors did the characters so well, on @DisneyPlusHS is totally a bingeworthy show. #HumanOnHotstar.” Another wrote, “This is how excellent content should be made. It’s really amazing. #HumanOnHotstar.” A Twitterati wrote, “Shefali’s role is very special to me and has really made me happy. #HumanOnHotstar.”

See some of Twitter Reviews here:

With the reviews coming in, one can undoubtedly say that the 10-episode long web series have managed to glue the audience to the screen and is totally worth watching too. Touching on compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide, Human showcases the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, trauma, and murders.

Recently, Shefali Shah had opened up about playing Dr. Gauri Nath in Human. In the conversation, she revealed that it was not an easy task to perform this role. She said that as an actor it was the most complicated character she has ever played.

