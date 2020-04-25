Hundred Review: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru’s action comedy fails to hold interest with not so exciting twists

Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru make their debut in the digital world with action comedy Hundred and it has some interesting surprises for the audience.

Life! This is the most unpredictable thing in the world. Each day comes with a new surprise and no one has a clue what the next moment will hold for us. But what if you get to know that you have just a hundred days to live? What will be your reaction? Will you be the start cursing your fate and just wait for the end of your life helplessly or will you take charge of your life and start living it with a thrill and fulfil your dreams?

Well, this is exactly the main conflict in the life of our lead Netra (played by Rinku Rajguru). The lady, who is a government officer in her 20s, has been living life just for her family comprising of her father, grandfather and younger brother. She is a Bollywood buff and dreams of going to Switzerland someday. She is the sole breadwinner of the family who is compared to be a ‘kadi patta’ who is known to add new flavours to others’ life without thinking of herself. However, her life takes a drastic turn after she gets to know that she is suffering from a brain tumour and has got just 100 days to live. Shocked by her fate, Netra decided to take hold of her life and change her life to do things she always wanted to do.

On the other hand, we have another lead, ACP Saumya Shukla (played by Lara Dutta) who is an honest police officer and wants to pursue her career unapologetically in this patriarchal society. She is the one who wouldn’t mind laying her life for her farz. She is fearless and doesn’t mind using people for her own good. However, despite being at a higher position, Saumya is subjected to sexism at office wherein her boss DCP Anshuman (played by Parmeet Sethi) who wants her to be a trophy officer and attend the flash mobs or Women’s Day functions instead of going after the criminals.

While the two ladies are living stark opposite lives, their lives take an interesting turn after their paths cross and the ladies are set on a roller coaster ride. Netra gets a chance to live with all the thrill and make the most of her last 100 days of life, and Saumya, on the other hand, is portrayed as the guiding light for the former and turns Netra into her mukhbir (informer). The action comedy has several twists and at times the story seems to be dragging unnecessarily. It lacks to keep you intrigued with the storyline and you will find many distractions.

Although directors Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, Taher Shabbir and Abhishek Dubey made an attempt to maintain the audience’s curiosity with their cliff-hanging ending of episodes, these unwanted twists don’t always add up in this lose storyline. For instance, television heartthrob Karan Wahi, who is a surprise package in the series, is seen romancing Lara in a not so needed romantic angle. In fact, you will be missing the action, humour and spark in this Hotstar special and the abrupt ending will certainly leave you disappointed. However, the only saviour in the series is the message that life is precious and it is you who should be in the driving seat for your life to decide the journey.

Talking about the performance, Rinku of Sairat fame does complete justice to her role. From her expressions to body language and a perfect portrayal of carefree Netra, Rinku seems to be completely getting into the skin of her character for her debut in digital space. On the other hand, Lara Dutta, who is also making her debut in OTT world with Hundred, has come a with a surprise for her fans as she was donning the uniform for the first time on-screen. She is the ultimate boss lady, who aces the art of paving a way for himself by hook or crook. Lara was certainly a treat to watch in Hundred. However, we would have loved to see some more action from her.

Karan Wahi also managed to grab attention with his role of a struggling rapper and khabri in Hundred. His Haryanvi dialect and funky tattoos are a delight to watch. Besides, the supporting cast of Parmeet Sethi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Rohini Hattangadi are also adding up to the storyline with their fine performances.

Coming a with a total of eight episodes, despite all the hiccups in this loosely directed action comedy, you can watch it for some interesting performances and the entertaining background music.

