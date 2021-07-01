Hungama 2: Akshay Kumar unveils trailer of Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan’s ‘crazy laughter riot’

Hungama 2, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Paresh Rawal in the lead, will be releasing on the digital platform this month.

Priyadarshan’s upcoming directorial Hungama 2 has been the talk of the town ever since its inception. Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Paresh Rawal in the lead, the movie happens to be the much awaited sequel on the filmmaker’s cult classic comedy drama Hungama. And while Priyadarshan has returned with the series after 18 years, clearly the hopes are high for Hungama 2. Needless to say, Hungama 2 has created a substantial buzz among the fans and everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie.

And now the wait is over. The makers have recently dropped the trailer of the much talked about comedy drama. Hungama 2 appears to be a laughter riot wherein Meezaan’s comic timings appear to be a fresh breeze of air. Besides, Shilpa and Paresh’s quirky chemistry is adding charm to the comedy drama. Interestingly, the movie features Paresh as an insecure husband who feels that his wife (Shilpa) has an affair with Meezaan. To note, the trailer was unveiled by Akshay Kumar who called it a crazy laughter riot and had sent his best wishes to the team. He tweeted, “Happy to launch the trailer of my dear friends, @priyadarshandir Sir, @SirPareshRawal and @rtnjn's next #Hungama2, a crazy laugh riot. Good luck to the team!”

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Tweet for Hungama 2:

For the uninitiated, Hungama 2, which has been among the most anticipated release of the year, will be witnessing a digital release this month. The movie will be hitting the OTT platform on July 23.

