  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri starrer to get a digital release on July 23

Hungama 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the makers have also unveiled the trailer release date of the movie.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 11:47 pm
Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri starrer to get a digital release on July 23 Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri starrer to get a digital release on July 23
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Remember Priyadarshan’s 2003 release cult comedy Hungama? The movie had won hearts back then and continues to be among the most loved ones in the comedy genre. Now after almost 18 years later, the ace filmmaker is coming back with the much awaited sequel of the movie as Hungama 2. Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Ashutosh Rana etc, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, here comes an important announcement about the release of Hungama 2.

The comedy drama will be witnessing a digital release now. Yes! Hungama 2 will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 23. The announcement was made by Shilpa on social media as she shared a new poster of the movie. In the caption, the actress also revealed that the makers will be unveiling the trailer of the movie tomorrow (July 1). Shilpa wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s post for Hungama 2 release:

To note, Hungama 2 will mark Meezaan’s first collaboration with Priyadarshan. While the actor is quite excited to work with the ace filmmaker, he also revealed that Akshay Kumar had given him a special advice for working with Priyadarshan. “He told me to blindly follow Priyan sir; it will turn out great. He confessed that whatever he has learnt about comedy is from the filmmaker,” Meezaan was quoted saying.

Also Read: Hungama 2: Akshay Kumar gives a special advice to Meezaan Jafri for Priyadarshan directorial; Check it out

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Shilpa Shetty to release in July
Hungama 2: Akshay Kumar unveils trailer of Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan’s ‘crazy laughter riot’
Shilpa Shetty takes Money Heist’s TikTok Pencil Bun Hair challenge & adds Professor’s touch to it; WATCH
Broken But Beautiful 3 director Priyanka Ghose on Sidharth Shukla: Had no idea of his previous work
Darshan Kumaar aka Major Sameer in ‘The Family Man 2’ speaks on portraying a villain: The audience is divided
Aamna Sharif shares her first look as tough cop from her debut web series ‘Damaged 3’