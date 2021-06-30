Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri starrer to get a digital release on July 23

Hungama 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the makers have also unveiled the trailer release date of the movie.

Remember Priyadarshan’s 2003 release cult comedy Hungama? The movie had won hearts back then and continues to be among the most loved ones in the comedy genre. Now after almost 18 years later, the ace filmmaker is coming back with the much awaited sequel of the movie as Hungama 2. Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Ashutosh Rana etc, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, here comes an important announcement about the release of Hungama 2.

The comedy drama will be witnessing a digital release now. Yes! Hungama 2 will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 23. The announcement was made by Shilpa on social media as she shared a new poster of the movie. In the caption, the actress also revealed that the makers will be unveiling the trailer of the movie tomorrow (July 1). Shilpa wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s post for Hungama 2 release:

To note, Hungama 2 will mark Meezaan’s first collaboration with Priyadarshan. While the actor is quite excited to work with the ace filmmaker, he also revealed that Akshay Kumar had given him a special advice for working with Priyadarshan. “He told me to blindly follow Priyan sir; it will turn out great. He confessed that whatever he has learnt about comedy is from the filmmaker,” Meezaan was quoted saying.

Also Read: Hungama 2: Akshay Kumar gives a special advice to Meezaan Jafri for Priyadarshan directorial; Check it out

Share your comment ×