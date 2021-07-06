Hungama 2's Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan give Gen-Z twist to 90s pelvic moves in upbeat song

Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Shubhash is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 23. Today, the first song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 has been released and it will take you back in time.

After a long wait, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a smashing comeback in her upcoming film Hungama 2 and while the trailer of the comedy was the talk of the town, the first song will blow your mind. Featuring Shilpa and Meezaan Jafri, the first song from Hungama 2 is none other than the reprised version of Main Khiladi Tu Anari film's Chura Ke Dil Mera. The new song Churake Dil Mera 2.0 gives us a glimpse of Shilpa and Meezaan's modern take on 90s iconic moves.

On Monday, Shilpa had taken to social media to share a teaser of the song that just gave all a sneak peek of the fun ride in store for fans. Sharing the small teaser, Shilpa had written, "After a looonnggg wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2." As soon as fans saw the teaser of the reprised song, many were left excited about it. Now, as the full video is out, it promises to be a party anthem of 2021. With Shilpa's gorgeous looks and moves and Meezaan's suave charm, Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 is bound to leave you hooked. Crooned by Benny Dayal & Anmol Malik, the song has been composed by Anu Malik and well, it surely will remind you of the good old times.

Sharing the song on social media, Shilpa mentioned that she missed Akshay too while filming it. She wrote, "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle Missed the OG @akshaykumar but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @MeezaanJ’s heart #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji..."

Take a look:

Hungama 2 stars Shilpa, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Shubhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and others in pivotal roles and is a comedy of errors. The film has been shot amid the pandemic and some portions were filmed in the hills of Manali. The film is apparently a remake of the Malayalam film Minnaram and is directed by Priyadarshan. It is being produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures and will premiere on July 23, 2021, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

YouTube

