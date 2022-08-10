Hunt: Jung Woo Sung & Snoop Dogg exchange DMs about thriller film? Find out

On August 9, actor Jung Woo Sung took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a DM (direct message) sent by Snoop Dogg, which shows the American rapper saying “I need to see that movie hunt !!” To this, Jung Woo Sung replied with “Fosho… working on the US release now!” This was then followed by Snoop Dogg resharing the story.

Check out the interaction, below:

‘Hunt’ is an espionage action film, which marks the feature directorial debut of actor Lee Jung Jae. The movie was first screened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it received an invitation as part of the Midnight Screening category, and is slated for release in South Korea today, on August 10.

‘Hunt’ stars Lee Jung Jae as Park Pyong Ho who is a KCIA Foreign Unit chief and a respected agent, and Jung Woo Sung as Kim Jung Do, who is a KCIA Domestic Unit chief. The two are tasked with finding out who the spy in their agency is. ‘Hunt’ also stars Jeon Hye Jin, Heo Sung Tae, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jong Soo and Jung Man Sik, joined by Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Nam Gil and more.

Jung Woo Sung is a South Korean model and actor, who began his career in the 1990s. He received his breakthrough in 1997 with the movie ‘Beat’. Through his role in the movie ‘City of the Rising Sun’, Jung Woo Sung became friends with his co-lead, actor Lee Jung Jae, and the two remain close friends to the present day.

Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, media personality and actor. He recently joined Benny Blanco and BTS’ vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook for a collaboration with the song ‘Bad Decisions’.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Geun & more participate in script reading for ‘Arthdal Chronicles 2’

What do you think about this interaction? Let us know in the comments.