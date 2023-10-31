'Hurry up, bring the song': BTS' Jungkook acts impatient for The Kid LAROI's new track BLEED

The TikTok King made its return but this time hyping up a yet-to-be-released song teaser. The Kid LAROI whose new song called BLEED will be out this Friday shared a sneak peek into the track from his TikTok account. Since TikTok is not accessible in our country, we bring the latest tea to you. BTS' Jungkook recently made a feature on The Kid LAROI's track called Too Much with Central Cee.

BTS' Jungkook can't wait for The Kid LAROI's new track BLEED

The Kid LAROI took to TikTok to share a tease of his upcoming song BLEED. He posted a video of him listening to the unreleased track. Honestly, the song sounds good, one can't wait till Friday.

What caught the most attention of the TikTok users was BTS' Jungkook's comment on the video. As soon as he heard the song he dropped a comment - when will it be Friday, where do you listen to this song? hurry up and bring the song. The Kid LAROI was quick to notice and reply to the Seven singer.

He replied to Jungkook's comment saying, "this Friday sir!!!! im happy you like it (emoji) i'm so excited for your album congratulations dude!!!!! we will all be streaming!!!!!!" leaving fans go gaga over this interaction. Previously the singer had teased about a possible collaboration with BTS' Jungkook by posting his Stay cover on his Instagram story raising speculations of what was in store for the fans.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook is the most adorable human being you will come across in this lifetime. The 3D singer will be appearing on BTS' SUGA's talk show Suchwita for the second time on November 4. The teaser for the same was released today.

His first solo album GOLDEN will also be arriving on November 3, the fans are in for a grand celebration. The preview released previously showed small snippets from his tracks leaving fans with an impression that it will be a bop. He will then hold his first solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage on November 20.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IVE’s Baddie, Kitsch, I AM hit No 1 on Melon's Top 100; makes them first girl group to achieve feat in 2023