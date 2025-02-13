Husband Lee Min Ho? 2NE1's Park Bom once again fuels dating rumors with update; here's what her agency said

2NE1’s Park Bom has once again become the talk of the internet due to her recent social media activity. The singer, who appears to have launched a new Instagram account under the handle @haroobompark2025, has been posting updates that have drawn mixed reactions from both fans and netizens.

Her new account initially caught attention after sharing never-before-seen photos, seemingly confirming its authenticity. However, what truly made headlines was a now-deleted post involving popular actor Lee Min Ho, which quickly went viral.

Park Bom has never been shy about her admiration for Lee Min Ho. Over the years, she has publicly expressed her fondness for the actor, often sharing updates about him. This time, she posted a collage featuring an image of herself alongside a picture of Lee Min Ho. Along with the photos, she wrote captions that read “My husband” and “My husband again.”

The post, however, was later removed, sparking curiosity and discussion among fans and netizens alike. While some found her post amusing and saw it as lighthearted fan behavior, others weren’t as entertained. The update quickly spread across online communities, leading to mixed reactions.

Following the buzz surrounding her post, a representative from Park Bom’s agency stepped in to address the situation. On February 13, they released a statement saying, “We cannot confirm matters related to the artist's SNS posts, which constitute a part of their private life. However, based on the artist's previous incident, we assume that this recent incident is once again simply an expression of her affection toward Lee Min Ho as a fan," as quoted by AllKpop.

The agency’s response suggests that Park Bom’s post was made in a playful, non-serious manner. However, it didn’t stop online discussions from continuing. Among Park Bom’s dedicated fans, the post was met with laughter and affection. Many compared it to something a typical fan account would post, finding it endearing rather than controversial. Some even commented that her way of expressing admiration for Lee Min Ho was relatable, as countless fans jokingly refer to their celebrity crushes as their ‘husband’ or ‘wife.’

However, the reaction from the general public was far more divided, with some questioning whether such behavior was appropriate for a celebrity. Others felt that public figures should be more mindful of their online activity, especially when referencing real individuals.