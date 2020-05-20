Hustle: Adam Sandler roped in to play a basketball scout in LeBron James' Netflix film

Adam Sandler gets roped in to play a basketball scout in LeBron James' Netflix film Hustle.

Adam Sandler is all set to star in Netflix film Hustle teaming up with director Jeremiah Zagar. The actor will be seen playing an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after the team discovers a new player abroad. Ready to rebel for the injustice done to him, he then decides to get the player to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA and insists on being given an equal chance. Adam Sandler's last Netflix outing Murder Mystery, starring with Jennifer Aniston, was an instant hit and now fans are expecting another blockbuster from the actor.

Adam Sandler collaborated with Netflix following the streaming giant extending its partnership with the actor and his Happy Madison Productions by promising to produce four more films that will be released exclusively on the platform. Adam Sandler and Netflix's association goes long. The actor is also collaborating with the OTT platform for the upcoming family film Hubie Halloween along with Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, and Shaquille O’Neal.

The film titled Hustle will be directed by Animals director Jeremiah Zagar and bankrolled by Happy Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment. The release date of the film has not been declared yet and the shooting is slated to commence after the ongoing Coronavirus situation fades away.

