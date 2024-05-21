Hwang Dong Hyuk movies and TV shows: Squid Game, Silenced and more
Hwang Dong Hyuk’s movies and TV shows are celebrated not just in South Korea but all over the world. Let’s check them out.
Hwang Dong Hyuk’s movies and TV shows are certainly shining examples of excellent storytelling that stays with one for days. The South Korean entertainment industry saw a major shift since the release of Squid Game in 2021 directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk himself. The show was massively successful not just in South Korea but all over the world. Following the success of the series, many new shows from the country started to gain traction.
However, the director has created many films ahead, showcasing his vision in many different ways. From thriller to comedy, the filmmaker has delved into various projects across different genres. Before creating feature films, he released several short films such as Our Sad Life, A Puff of Smoke, Heaven & Hell, Desperation, and more. Without further ado, let’s check out Hwang Dong Hyuk’s movies and TV shows.
7 Hwang Dong Hyuk movies and TV shows
1. Miracle Mile
Cast: Karl Yune, Hana Kim, Eddie B. Smith
Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk
Runtime: 18 minutes
Release Year: 2004
Before delving into feature films, Hwang Dong Hyuk made several short movies and one of them is Miracle Mile. A young Korean woman travels to Los Angeles to locate her brother, who was adopted in the U.S. two decades ago. Along the way, she forms a friendship with a Korean-American taxi driver who becomes her ally in the journey.
2. My Father
Cast: Daniel Henney, Kim Yeong Cheol, Ahn Suk Hwan
Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk
Runtime: 109 minutes
Release Year: 2007
My Father was Hwang Dong Hyuk’s debut feature film which garnered commercial success during the time of its release. Based on a true story, the plot of the film revolves around a man named James Parker who goes on a journey to find his biological father. However, after much investigation, he finds out that his father is on death row for the crimes he committed. James is the army captain for the United States Forces Korea and as he digs deeper into his father’s past life, surreal secrets start to pour out.
The man on whom this story is based is Aaron Bates, who turned out that the person he met on death row was not his biological father. Furthermore, the story also faced a few controversies as the victims of the man on death row did not approve of the production.
3. Silenced
Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Hyun Soo
Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk
Runtime: 125 minutes
Release Year: 2011
The director’s second feature film became one of the biggest stories in South Korea in the year of its release. Starring Gong Yoo in the lead role, the story is based on the novel The Crucible by Gong Ji Young, which tells the events that took place in Gwangju Inhwa School for the Deaf where young deaf children were victims of sexual assault by the faculty members for many years in the 2000s.
The movie opened a pandora’s box and led to the reopening of the investigation when earlier the accused were given only minimal punishment. Moreover, a bill was also passed that abolished the statute of limitations for sex crimes against minors and disabled people.
4. Miss Granny
Cast: Shim Eun Kyung, Na Moon Hee, Park In Hwan
Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk
Runtime: 124 minutes
Release Year: 2014
The director takes a different route with this movie and delves into comedy while touching upon the themes of family bonds and romance. Hwang Dong Hyuk said in an interview that previously he only created movies with a social message and dark subject matter and wanted to create something more fun for the audience the third time around.
The plot of the movie follows a woman in her 70s magically in the body of her 20-year-old self again after she takes her picture from an enigmatic photo studio. The film was a commercial success and garnered much attention from the country’s audience.
5. The Fortress
Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Yoon Seok, Park Hae Il
Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk
Runtime: 140 minutes
Release Year: 2017
Based on the novel Namhansanseong by Kim Hoon, Hwang Dong Hyuk creates a historical epic for his fourth feature film. Set in the Qing invasion of Joseon in 1636, the story follows King Injo and his retainers who found refuge from the enemies in the fortress located at Namhansanseong. The movie was completely different from the director’s previous works and is considered a box office hit in South Korea. Moreover, the film also garnered critical acclaim and won various accolades across Asia.
6. Squid Game
Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong Su, Heo Sung Tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo Ryoung
Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2021
Hwang Dong Hyuk takes it up a notch with this K-drama and delivers a riveting story that still manages to sway the public years after its release. The story mainly surrounds class disparity and is based on his own financial instability in his life. From the stress of creating the series, the director ended up losing 6 of his teeth. However, upon its release, the show went on to become the most-watched show in Netflix’s history.
7. Collectors
Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Jo Woo Jin, Shin Hye Sun, Im Won Hee
Director: Park Jung Bae
Runtime: 114 minutes
Release Year: 2020
Although Hwang Dong Hyuk did not direct the movie, he served as the producer. The plot of the film follows a heist that takes place in a grave at the heart of Seoul. Curator Yoon who is an expert in artifacts teams up with a robber, burial place mural expert, Dr. Jones, and legendary shoveling master, Sapdari to attempt a dangerous robbery.
Hwang Dong Hyuk’s movies and TV shows tell the story of the dark side of society with his unique touch. However, he has also delved into other genres several times, proving that he can do it all. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Squid Game Season 2 which will be out in the latter half of 2024.
