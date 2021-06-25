  1. Home
Hwang Hyunjin officially comes back home: Stray Kids drop surprise single MV titled Mixtape: OH featuring OT8

Watch the delightful surprise Stray Kids gave fans in the form of OT8 content in their latest single's MV, here!
Stray Kids Hyunjin in Mixtape OH A still from Stray Kids' new single 'Mixtape: OH' featuring Hyunjin
The moment STAYs had been waiting for has finally arrived. And no, it’s not an exaggeration. Fans were vocal about their love for member Hyunjin for months, trending him frequently on the micro-blogging site to showcase the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, that they will welcome Hyunjin with open arms and want him back. June 25, 2021 will now go down in history as the official day when Stray Kids went back to being an OT8 group. 

 

Stray Kids dropped a single titled ‘Mixtape: OH’ out of nowhere, today at 12 AM KST. While it seemed like a normal song, to fans' utter (but great) surprise, the video also featured the group’s rapper, Hyunjin. In the video, the members are shown packing their stuff, being a metaphor of packing away their memories. They all seem to be lost in thought, reminiscing their happy memories, as they all sit at different places looking gloomy. Changbin sits at the back of the bus, Han at a bus stop, Felix is in a library, Hyunjin paints alone in a room, and others at various places, all thinking about the same thing - happy memories spent as a group. The vocals and rap evoke emotions and tug at the right heartstrings, especially with the accompanying beat drops. Unlike the emotions shown in the video, the music brings forth optimistic and cheerful vibes, perfectly suiting this wonderful moment between STAYs and the group.

 

Watch the Mixtape: OH MV below: 

 

 

Since the release, HYUNJIN, HYUNJIN COMEBACK, HE’S BACK and more phrases have been trending, as STAYs can’t seem to get a hold of their emotions and love for the member. Even in three months of no update, fans did not forget about Hyunjin. When Stray Kids won Mnet’s Kingdom, STAYs made sure to include and congratulate him by saying ‘the crown is yours too’. Hyunjin was last seen in February this year on VLive and Mixtape: OH marks his comeback in almost four months. 

 

Check out some reactions by STAYs now that Hyunjin is back: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A few weeks ago, we reported on JYP confirming Stray Kids new single release in end of June. At the time, the agency vaguely answered about Hyunjin's participation stating that they will release information as and when they decide all the details. Looks like they made a good decision, keeping up with the demand of the fans. 

 

Also Read: Monster rookies to leaders of the 4th generation: Stray Kids through the years

 

What are your thoughts on Hyunjin coming back and the song? Share them with us in the comments below!

 

