Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung capture their friendship in Family by Choice behind-the-scene PICS

Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, and Bae Hyun Sung are all set for their upcoming youth romance drama Family by Choice. In a few recently shared behind-the-scenes photos, the trip has exhibited their close bond, delivering insights into their friendship in the drama.

On June 23, Hwang In Yeop took to his Instagram and shared a few pics from the set of Family by Choice. He posted a few selfies with co-actors Jung Chae Yeon and Bae Hyun Sung, showcasing their off-screen friendship. The photos exhibit the precious bond the three share in the coming-of-age drama Family by Choice.

Check out the photos of Hwang in Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, and Bae Hyun Sung:

Know more about upcoming youth romance Family by Choice

Family by Choice is an upcoming coming-of-age drama that will center around friendships and youth romance. Three teenagers, who share a close bond despite having no blood relations, often go through life’s hardships relying on each other. The story unfolds their reunion after 10 years as they try to find solace from the scars their parents left.

True Beauty famed actor Hwang In Yeop is set to headline the drama as Kim San Ha, an ace student whose handsome visual is to die for. As he returns after 10 mysterious years, he transforms into an attractive doctor.

Former I.O.I member Jung Chae Yeon embodies the character of Yoon Joo Woon, an optimistic teenager, whose father runs a streetside noodle shop.

Joining the childhood friendship trio is Bae Hyun Sung, known for his performance in Gaus Electronics. He portrays Kang Hae Joon, a handsome teenager with much hostility towards setbacks.

The story portrays their reunion after 10 long years, as they try to relive their childhood friendship, relying on each other through thick and thin.

In the additional roles, Seo Ji Hye transforms into Park Dal, Yoon Joo Won’s best friend. Actor Choi Won Young plays the father of Joo Won while Choi Moo Sung turns into Kim San Ha’s father.

Family by Choice is being helmed by director Kim Seung Ho, known for Twnety-Five Twenty-One and Joseon Attonery: A Morality. The drama is slated to premiere on JTBC Network.

