Hwang In Yeop recalls turning to ‘The Sound of Magic’ co-star Ji Chang Wook for help with romance scenes

‘Why Her’ presents a unique love line and an inexperienced as well as shy Hwang In Yeop found himself at loss while shooting for romantic scenes. Seo Hyun Jin has had her fair experiences so the actor must have felt awkward to ask his fellow for help. In this case who did the actor turn to?

Romance legal mystery ‘Why Her’ starred Hwang In Yeop and Seo Hyun Jin in the lead roles where she plays his professor at law school. The 31-year-old has previously found himself playing high school roles and became famous as the second lead who never got the girl. However, ‘Why Her’ finally saw him taking on a college student role who eventually graduates.

In the premiere week of new variety show ‘Young Actors’ Retreat’ where the casts of ‘Love in the Moonlight’, ‘Itaewon Class’, and ‘The Sound of Magic’ joined their common director Kim Seung Yoon for a trip, Hwang In Yeop and Ji Chang Wook were reunited. The two engaged in conversation while on the way to the filming location and the ‘Why Her’ actor spoke about his then-ongoing drama’s filming.

Hwang In Yeop recalled how he called Ji Chang Wook for help while dealing with the romance scenes in ‘Why Her’ as that was his first time taking on such acting. He added how he revealed that to Seo Hyun Jin making Ji Chang Wook feel embarrassed. Fans loved the interaction between the two as they discovered how the actors still keep in touch.

Which role of Hwang In Yeop did you like more, ‘The Sound of Magic’ or ‘Why Her’?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Young Actors’ Retreat Ep 1-2: Why the Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook variety show is a big YES