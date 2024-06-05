Hwang In Yeop transforms into a doctor in UNSEEN photo from upcoming K-drama Family by Choice co-starring Jung Chaeyeon

Hwang In Yeop, who is popular for taking the K-drama scene by storm through his iconic role in Trule Beauty, will be soon returning to the small screen with a new drama. The actor is set to lead a coming-of-age K-drama Family by Choice.

A new on-set photo from Family by Choice depicts Hwang In Yeop in his first-ever doctor role. The actor looks charming in scrubs, adding to the fans’ excitement for the upcoming drama.

Hwang In Yeop becomes a charming doctor in UNSEEN on-set photo from Family by Choice

Hwang In Yeop will be leading the highly awaited coming-of-age, family, and romance K-drama Family by Choice alongside Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung. Family by Choice is one of the most highly anticipated K-dramas of 2024.

On June 5, 2024, an unseen photo from the sets of Family by Choice started going around online. Hwang In Yeop looks exquisitely charming in the photo as he shines in his first-ever doctor role. The photo shows the actor dressed in scrubs along with a lab coat.

See the unseen on-set pic featuring Hwang In Yeop as a doctor here:

Family by Choice is currently in the middle of completing its production and shooting. The K-drama will focus on depicting relationships that are built on love, care, and connections that go beyond blood relations.

More about Family by Choice

In other news, Family by Choice is reportedly set to premiere in the second half of 2024. Hwang In Yeop is set to portray the attractive, all-rounder Kang San Ha, his looks are to die for. Meanwhile former I.O.I member Jung Chaeyeon takes the role of the adorable and positive girl Yoo Joo Won.

Bae Hyun Sung will be seen as Kang Hae Joon, a sunshine personality who brings smiles to everyone’s faces and cares deeply about his family.

Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung are brought up as siblings and they have always relied on each other though they are connected by blood. They treasure their tight-knit bond, however they all go their separate ways in their adult lives only to reunite after 10 years.

