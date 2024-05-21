Hwang Jung Min, Jung Hae In led, Ryu Seung Wan's I, The Executioner garners standing ovation at 77th Cannes Film Festival
South Korean movie Veteran 2 also known as I, The Executioner starring Hwang Jung Min and Jung Hae In recieves standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Read on!
Hwang Jung Min and Jung Hae In led Veteran 2 bags nod from Cannes 2024
All you need to know about Veteran 2 aka I, The Executioner
Veteran 2, also known as I, The Executioner, was screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and earned a standing ovation from the film fraternity present on the occasion. The movie, directed by Ryoo Seung Wan, stars Hwang Jung Min and Jung Hae In in a gripping thriller now awaits its domestic release announcement with an eagerly anticipated audience.
Veteran 2 or I, The Executioner lauded at 2024 Cannes Film Festival
On May 21, CJ Entertainment, the powerhouse behind many acclaimed K-dramas and movies, shared an exhilarating update about their upcoming thriller, Veteran 2, also known as I, The Executioner. The film, directed by Ryoo Seung Wan and starring Hwang Jung Min and Jung Hae In, received a standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. This reception highlights the film's gripping narrative and powerful performances.
The Cannes screening showcased the film's compelling storyline and the cast's stellar acting, drawing praise from the international film fraternity. The photos shared on social media depicted a jubilant team, including Ryu Seung Wan, Hwang Jung Min, and Jung Hae In, basking in the accolades.
Take a look at the post here;
As the film awaits its domestic release, the buzz generated at Cannes has heightened anticipation among fans. Veteran 2, following its predecessor's success, promises to be a major highlight in South Korean cinema this year.
More details about the film Veteran 2 or I, The Executioner
Veteran 2, also known as I, The Executioner, directed by Ryu Seung Wan, continues the thrilling legacy of its predecessor. The film stars Hwang Jung Min as Detective Seo Do-cheol, who, along with his Major Crime Investigation Division, is relentless in pursuing criminals, often sacrificing their personal lives.
Here’s a glimpse into Veteran 2;
The plot thickens with the murder of a professor, linking to past cases and raising fears of a serial killer. The nation is thrown into chaos as the killer taunts the police by releasing teasers of the next victim online. To counter this escalating threat, the team enlists idealistic rookie officer Park Sun-woo, played by Jung Hae In. His involvement brings unexpected twists, intensifying the gripping narrative.
