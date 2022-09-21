Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun reportedly approached for My Roommate Is a Gumiho director’s next

A new fantasy K-drama is in the works and a fresh pairing may be meeting the viewers soon. High off on the success of his last drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’, former NU’EST member and now soloist and actor Hwang Min Hyun has been approached for a lead role in a drama. According to reports, ‘Useless Lie’ is the story of a unique set of people.

The K-drama will talk about the story of a woman who has the ability of hearing lies and a man who refuses to lie no matter what. Hwang Min Hyun has reportedly been considered for the male lead role of Kim Do Ha. He is a producer-composer of the top scale in the country. However, he works under a stage name, and his personal details such as name, age, and marital status are kept private from the public. The actor has received the offer and as confirmed by his agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, he is currently positively reviewing it.