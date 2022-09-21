Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun reportedly approached for My Roommate Is a Gumiho director’s next
‘Love in Contract’ has also been helmed by the same director.
A new fantasy K-drama is in the works and a fresh pairing may be meeting the viewers soon. High off on the success of his last drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’, former NU’EST member and now soloist and actor Hwang Min Hyun has been approached for a lead role in a drama. According to reports, ‘Useless Lie’ is the story of a unique set of people.
The K-drama will talk about the story of a woman who has the ability of hearing lies and a man who refuses to lie no matter what. Hwang Min Hyun has reportedly been considered for the male lead role of Kim Do Ha. He is a producer-composer of the top scale in the country. However, he works under a stage name, and his personal details such as name, age, and marital status are kept private from the public. The actor has received the offer and as confirmed by his agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, he is currently positively reviewing it.
On the other hand, Kim So Hyun has been reached out for the role of the female lead, Mok Sol Hee. She has given up on happiness since her childhood as she can easily hear the lies of the people. Her life takes a turn when she meets Kim Do Ha and she finds a lot of new trouble coming her way.
‘Useless Lie’ will consist of 16 episodes and will be directed by Nam Sung Woo. The director is currently working on his upcoming drama ‘Love in Contract’ starring Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Jae Young. His past works include, ‘100 Days My Prince’, ‘Kill It’, ‘Kkondae Intern’ and more recently, ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Alchemy of Souls Last Impressions: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Minhyun’s spellbound tale is a must-watch