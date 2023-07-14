Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun share exciting sneak peek of their romance in new My Lovely Liar stills

My Lovely Liar is an upcoming mystery romance series that revolves around Mok Sol Hee, a remarkable woman gifted with the extraordinary ability to discern lies, and Kim Do Ha, a brilliant music producer hiding a secret identity. Portrayed by the talented Kim So Hyun, Mok Sol Hee's disillusionment with humanity stems from her unique talent, while Hwang Min Hyun brilliantly embodies the reclusive next-door neighbor, Kim Do Ha, who conceals his face from the world due to a mysterious undisclosed secret.

An enchanting balcony encounter sets the stage

In a series of freshly unveiled stills from the drama, the two neighboring protagonists coincidentally meet each other's gaze while standing on their respective apartment balconies. The radiant smile adorning Mok Sol Hee's face as she turns toward Kim Do Ha distinctly reflects her fervent desire to know him better. Conversely, Kim Do Ha, who typically approaches interactions with caution, appears to have lowered his defenses as he leans excitedly over his balcony railing to engage in conversation.

As the story progresses, the two characters find themselves spending more time together outside their apartments, drawing closer to each other's hearts. Notably, Kim Do Ha discards the face mask that has served as his armor, concealing his identity, while Mok Sol Hee dresses elegantly for their shared outing. In one captivating moment, the pair even intertwines their fingers, accompanied by Mok Sol Hee's radiant smile.

Chemistry on and off the set

Reflecting on their remarkable chemistry behind the scenes, Kim So Hyun shared her enthusiasm, stating, "We are truly enjoying ourselves on set. With our playful banter, the atmosphere is vibrant and lively. I believe these positive vibes will effortlessly transcend onto the screen." Similarly, Hwang Min Hyun expressed his admiration, saying, "Kim So Hyun's infectious smile creates a joyful environment on the set."

Kim So Hyun's ability to immerse herself in her character and the scene makes it easy for everyone to be engrossed, contributing to a relaxed and harmonious atmosphere. Fans eagerly anticipating My Lovely Liar can mark their calendars for July 31, as the drama will make its grand debut at 8:50 p.m. KST. For international viewers, subtitles will be provided on Viki, ensuring a wider reach and global enjoyment of this captivating series.

