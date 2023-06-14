Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun shine together in first poster for My Lovely Liar

Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun are all set for the release of their new romantic-comedy drama My Lovely Liar. The first official poster starring the two leads was revealed by tvN.

The Poster

My Lovely Liar is a romantic-comedy drama that holds a hidden mystery to it, starring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun. The poster illustrates the main two leads sitting in front of a couch playing the game of Truth and Lies. We see Kim So Hyun taking the upper hand as a sense of certainty as Hwang Min Hyun holds the card of ‘lies’ with an awkward little smile. Hwang Min Hyun’s Kim Do Ha can be seen thinking, “Do you know me?”, to which Kim So Hyun’s Mok Sol Hee can be seen replying, “I know everything.” Kim So Hyun plays the character of Mok Sol Hee a girl who can hear lies and Hwang Min Hyun plays the role of Kim Do Ho, a composer with a secret identity. From secrets to humor My Love Liar is ready to be aired on 24 July 2023 with the new pair.

Fans' Reaction to the new pair

Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun’s fans have joined hands to support this pair for My Lovely Liar. We see positive reactions from both fandoms as the first poster was released. Fans have already started noticing small details from the filming clips all over the internet. One fan on Twitter pointed out that the couple was wearing matching outfits for a scene.

About Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun debuted as a child actress in Ten Minute Minor in the year of 2006 and has been doing K-dramas ever since. She last appeared in River Where the Moon Rises in 2021 and is very popular for her roles in Love Alarm and Who Are You: School 2015. This is her first drama in the last two years, fans are very excited to see her and Hwang Min Hyun in My Lovely Liar.

About Hwang Min Hyun

Hwang Min Hyun is a singer and actor who used to be a member of the K-pop groups NU’EST and Wanna One. Last starring in the Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, Hwang Min Hyun captured the hearts of many fans with the role of the second lead, Seo Yul. He is also well-known for his character Go Eun Tak in the drama Live On, as it was his first main lead role in a K-drama.

