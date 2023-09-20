Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun’s My Lovely Liar wraps up with impressive finale ratings, nearing all-time high

My Lovely Liar starring actress Kim So Hyun and NU’EST’s Hwang Minhyun has come to an end. It wrapped up impressive ratings by viewers, nearing an all-time high for its finale episode which aired on September 19th KST.

My Lovely Liar wraps up with all-time high ratings

The series finale of My Lovely Liar has come close to achieving its highest viewership ratings to date, scoring a personal best record. According to Nielsen Korea, the last episode of tvN's My Lovely Liar recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.440 percent. This marked a slight uptick from the rating of the previous episode, which stood at 3.406 percent. It's worth noting that this figure is just shy of the drama's all-time best rating of 3.446 percent. The mystery romance K-drama My Lovely Liar, starring exceptional actors Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun, witnessed a significant surge in viewership ratings during its final week. In the 15th episode, the show achieved an impressive nationwide average viewership rating of 3.406 percent. This marked a substantial increase of 2.889 percent in ratings compared to the previous week's episode.

More about My Lovely Liar

In this hit Korean series, Kim So Hyun takes on the role of Mok Sol Hee, a "liar tracker" with the unique ability to detect lies and falsehoods. She embarks on a new chapter in her life when she becomes entangled with Kim Do Ha, her mysterious neighbor. Sol Hee has grown up surrounded by a world filled with lies, and her encounters with Kim Do Ha mark a turning point in her life.

NU’EST’s Hwang Minhyun portrays Kim Do Ha, a talented writer who conceals his true identity. Despite his remarkable ability to produce exceptional works, he has chosen to live a low-profile life as a nondescript composer. However, everything changes when he crosses paths with the peculiar woman next door, Mok Sol Hee, and rediscovers his lost happiness.

The dynamic between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun indeed delivered on its promise, infusing the central narrative with an abundance of excitement. As the story unfolds, the characters become intricately woven into a plot that revolves around the themes of truth and deception, instantly captivating viewers and keeping them hooked.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hwang Min Hyun's My Lovely Liar and Lee Sang Yeob's My Lovely Boxer see rise in viewership ratings