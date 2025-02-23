Hwang Min Hyun shares unseen behind-the-scenes moments from Study Group filming set; fans are thrilled

The curtains may have closed on Study Group on February 20, 2025, but the drama’s impact still lingers, with fans struggling to move on from the action-packed school series. As they reminisce about their favorite moments, Hwang Min Hyun stepped in to brighten their day.

On February 23, the actor surprised fans with a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the filming set, offering a glimpse into the friendship and fun that went on beyond the camera. His Instagram post, filled with goofy and heartwarming moments, immediately captured fans' attention, sparking excitement across social media.

The pictures showcased a mix of candid and posed shots that perfectly reflected the energy on set. One of the images featured Hwang Min Hyun and his co-stars gathered in a library, posing together like real study buddies. In another, he playfully displayed his pinky fingers, one adorned with a small ring, the other with a glove, much to the amusement of fans.

Other snapshots included a behind-the-scenes look at him getting a makeup touch-up, a funny pose where he balanced on one leg with crutches, and an adorable shot of him peeking out of a window with a mischievous smile. Another image showed him peacefully napping in an empty classroom, capturing a rare quiet moment in the midst of a demanding filming schedule. One of the photos showed him sharing a warm hug with fellow cast member Yoo In Soo. More group pictures followed, showing the cast’s fun energy.

Advertisement

Fans, who had been missing their favorite characters, were overjoyed by the unexpected update. Many flooded the comments section with appreciation, expressing how much they cherished these small yet meaningful glimpses into the production process.

For those who followed the drama closely, Study Group offered an intense yet inspiring journey. Adapted from the popular webtoon, the series revolved around Yun Ga Min (Hwang Min Hyun), a student who desperately wanted to succeed academically but found himself excelling more in combat than in studies. Enrolled at Yusung Technical High School, infamous for its troubled students and poor academic reputation, Yun Ga Min fought against the odds to improve his future. Determined to make it to college, he formed a study group, but when his friends became victims of bullying, his focus shifted from textbooks to protecting them with his fists.

Alongside him was Lee Han Gyeong (Han Ji Eun), a passionate teacher who had once been his tutor during her university days. Now a temporary instructor at Yusung, she held onto the dream of transforming the school while harboring secrets of her own.