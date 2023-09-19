Hwang Min Hyun's My Lovely Liar and Lee Sang Yeob's My Lovely Boxer see rise in viewership ratings

My Lovely Liar entered the last week of the show and has seen a rise in its ratings. The mystery romance drama starring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun has captivated many viewers and has achieved ratings that were quite different from what they saw last. Meanwhile, My Lovely Boxer featuring Lee Sang Yeob and Kim So Hye also saw a rise in their ratings for the episodes released this week.

My Lovely Liar's ratings

The mystery romance K-drama featuring exceptional actors like Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun is now the finale week of the show. The show has seen a considerable amount of increase in the viewership ratings in the 15th episode. The K-drama My Lovely Liar starring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun achieved a rating of 3.406 percent viewership on a nationwide average. This is an increase of 2.889 percent in the viewership ratings from last week's episode.

About My Lovely Liar

This drama tells the story of a woman named Mok Sol Hee, who cannot readily trust people because she can see through and hear people's lies and knows the truth. The male lead of the show, Kim Do Ha, played by Hwang Min Hyun, is accused of a murder he did not commit. Its final two episodes will run on September 19.

My Lovely Boxer's ratings

Lee Sang Yeob and Kim So Hye starrer My Lovely Boxer accomplished a normal cross-country rating of 1.5 percent, likewise partaking in a little lift from its past episode's rating of 1.1 percent. My Lovely Boxer's upcoming broadcast will not be aired because of the men's soccer match between South Korea and Kuwait for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

About My Lovely Boxer

My Lovely Boxer is based on the novel called Pure Boxer Lee Kwon Sook, written by renowned author Chu Jong Nam. Kim Tae Young is a self-centered agent who seeks out athletes to accept contracts with him. His life is turned upside down when he meets Lee Kwon Sook, played by Kim Hye So. Lee Kwon Sook was a boxing prodigy who vanished from the sport three years ago.

