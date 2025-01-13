Hwang Minhyun bullies the bully while striving for academic excellence in Study Group; watch poster and second teaser

On January 13, TVING released the official poster and second teaser of their upcoming drama, Study Group, featuring the lead actor Hwang Minhyun and his co-stars. The poster showcases Hwang Minhyun and his on-screen group study mates being all smiles. However, there's a contrasting, darker side to them, to know which you have to head to the teaser.

In the action comedy K-drama, Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun) looks like a studious lad who goes around asking his classmates to form a study group with him. Additionally, his round glasses make him look like a model student, while the reality is that all he is good at is fighting. A very ironic (can be said comic) fact is that he strives for academic excellence but joins Yusung Technical High School, a school infamous for being notorious.

Watch the second teaser of Study Group here:

In the newly released poster of the 10-episode drama, Youn Ga Min’s study group members look determined in their aim. Youn Ga Min is the creator of the group, standing in the center while clinching a notebook in his arms, as if it's his prized possession. At the leftmost corner of the poster, we see Lee Han Kyeong (Han Ji Eun) exuding positive energy.

Lee Han Kyeong tutors Youn Ga Min during her university days and reunites with him at Yusung Technical High School after joining the institution as a contractual teacher. On getting familiar with the terms of the school, she wishes for it to change for the better.

The other characters featured in the official poster of the upcoming drama are Kim Se Hyun (Lee Jong Hyun), Lee Ji Woo (Shin Su Hyun), Choi Hee Won (Yoon Sang Jung), and Lee Joon (Gong Do Yu). Their study group’s slogan is "We fight today too—just to study," which seems unique and intriguing. Study Group is set to premiere from January 23 to February 20, every Thursday.

