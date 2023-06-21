Hwang Minhyun looks handsome in character poster for upcoming fantasy romance drama My Lovely Liar

tvN's new Monday-Tuesday show 'My Lovely Liar', which will be released on July 31st, uncovered the character poster of Hwang Minhyun (as Kim Do Ha), a virtuoso writer with an unspeakable mystery, on June 21st. The enigma of what lies beneath his lonely and weeping eyes is amplified. It is a love story about a liar hunter, Kim So Hyun (played by Mok Sol Hee), who can't trust anyone because she can hear lies, and a brilliant composer, Kim Do Ha, who keeps a secret identity.

The poster:

A different kind of fun is provided by the romance and mystery that unfold on top of a reality-based fantasy. Working together to raise the expectations of drama fans, director Nam Sung Woo and writer Seo Jeong Eun, who demonstrated sensuous and witty direction with dramas like Love In Contract and Kkondae Intern. The mysterious appeal of Hwang Minhyun is amplified even further by the character poster that was made public. He looks at something calmly while leaning languidly on the table. Although his calm gaze initially appears indifferent, the loneliness he is attempting to conceal is evident beyond that. He has no choice but to hide his face and live, but the sadness in his deep, dark eyes creates a mysterious atmosphere and increases his curiosity about his story.

My Lovely Liar:

The chemistry between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun is the subject of much attention. Mok Sol Hee, a liar hunter who detects lies, is played by Kim So Hyun. She is a person who enters a new phase in her life by becoming involved with Kim Do Ha, the extremely suspicious man next door, after growing up hearing all kinds of lies from the world. Hwang Minhyun portrays Kim Do Ha, a famous composer who is hidden behind a veil. He is a brilliant composer but lives the life of a faceless composer; however, he meets Kim So Hyun, a strange woman next door, and regains his lost smile. Hwang Minhyun, whose ability rarely works, and Kim So Hyun, who hears the truth. The synergy between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun is highly anticipated.

