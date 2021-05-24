Hwang In Yeop amid discussions to star in new romance drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae?' opposite Seo Hyun Jin

More Hwang In Yeop this year! Read on to find out more details.

This year may be doused in worries of the ongoing pandemic and vaccination woes, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, which is more Hwang In Yeop dramas! The talented and charismatic actor who rose to fame with 2020's hit rom-com drama True Beauty will be co-starring in The Sound Of Magic also called Annarasumanara. The Sound Of Magic is based on the eponymous webtoon, it is described as an emotional musical drama about a girl named Yun Ai who becomes an adult too quickly and the mysterious magician Lee Eul, an adult who wishes to be a child forever.

KeyEast Entertainment, Hwang In Yeop's agency confirmed that the actor has indeed received the offer and is reviewing it. 'Why Oh Soo Jae?' is a drama that narrates the story of a woman who makes wrong choices in life and lives for success that seems false and inorganic. After she falls in love with a certain young man, she changes the direction of her life and learns to love and prioritize herself. It is a love story that is described as an amalgamation of painful, exciting, cold yet warm.

Seo Hyun Jin was previously confirmed as the female lead Oh Soo Jae, and Hwang In Yeop has been offered the role of the male lead Gong Chan, a freshman at Seojoong University’s law school and the owner of a bar. Gong Chan met Oh Soo Jae in the past when he was falsely accused of a crime. After serving time in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, he is cleared of the charges and reunites with Oh Soo Jae at the law school where she is an adjunct professor. It is a student-teacher romance with a lot of heart.

Kim Young Dae was previously in talks for the role, but the discussions have fallen through due to a scheduling conflict. If Hwang In Yeop accepts, it will be his second release post The Sound Of Magic this year. It is scheduled to air in the second half of the year.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop CONFIRMED to star alongside Ji Chang Wook in Annarasumanara

Are you excited to watch Hwang In Yeop in a new drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×