Hwang In Yeop announces online fanmeeting; Here’s the dates, streaming sites, ticket info & more

The star rose to fame with ‘True Beauty’ and is soon going to hold his online fanmeeting! Check out all the information here.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2021 05:20 pm
True beauty star Hwang In Yeop clicking a selfie Actor Hwang In Yeop clicking a selfie
After melting our hearts in ‘True Beauty’, Hwang In Yeop is going to do the same soon, but in a live broadcast! The  30-year-old actor rose to fame with the rom com drama, giving fans a Second Lead syndrome that is hard to forget. He started his career by modelling first in 2017 and then moved on to become a heartthrob by acting in dramas since 2018. His other memorable roles are in 18 Again and The Tale of Nokdu.

 

Today, on May 25, Hwang In Yeop’s agency, Keyeast Entertainment announced the actor’s first online fan meeting and naturally, it has fans going crazy! Titled 2021 HWANG IN YOUP Ontact Fan Meeting [Magazine H : Hi-high Vol.1], fans can expect the actor (although introvert) have a great with him as he communicates with them on a grander level. As it says “Vol.1”, it has us thinking that there are many more to come and entertain us! The event will take place on July 3, 2021 at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST). 

 

Here are other fan meet details you should know about!

 

Ticket sales period: 

 

Early bird ticket - May 28, 2021, 11 AM to June 4, 2021, 11 AM

 

Regular ticket - June 4, 2021, 11 AM to July 3, 3:59 PM

 

Where to buy: 

 

For South Korean citizens - Registrations will open on May 28 through Seezn & KT platforms

 

For Taiwan citizens - Details will be shared on the Facebook account of friDay影音 (streaming platform). Here’s the website: https://www.facebook.com/FETVOD

 

For Others - On the website of My Music Taste. Click here for information about the tickets.

 

Where to stream: 

 

For people in South Korea: Seezn app and/or Olleh TV

 

For people in Taiwan: friDay

 

For people residing anywhere else: Website of MyMusicTaste

 

Check out Hwang In Yeop’s handsome charms in the announcement poster below: 

 

 

Are you ready to get your heart stolen by Hwang In Yeop again? We definitely are! 

 

Also Read: Hwang In Yeop amid discussions to star in new romance drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae?' opposite Seo Hyun Jin

 

Will you be joining the online fan meeting? Let us know in the comments below! 

 

