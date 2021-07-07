Hwang In Yeop channels his inner Han Seo Jun as he reprises his iconic 'Okey Dokey' dance in 1st fan meeting

It's true, Okey Dokey Yo! Read below to find out the details.

Yes, it's true, Okey Dokey Yo! One of our biggest takeaways from the 2020 rom-com drama, True Beauty was our introduction to Hwang In Yeop! Hwang In Yeop played the resident 'bad boy with a heart of gold' Han Seo Jun who gets entangled in a love triangle with the beautiful Lim Ju Gyeong and his ex-best friend Lee Suho! Hwang In Yeop delivered a sincere and heart-breaking performance, that instantly made him a favourite among K-drama fans!

The actor catapulted to stardom with this drama. He held his first-ever fan meeting on July 3, and had a great surprise planned too! Hwang In Yeop reprised his iconic 'Okey Dokey' dance much to the delight of his fans! This legendary dance included the actor wearing a long robe and leopard print boxers, as he dances away to glory, oblivious of Lim Ju Gyeong's (Moon Ga Young) presence in the room. The dance became an internet sensation and fans instantly fell in love with him!

However, much to our disappointment the handsome actor didn't don his iconic leopard print boxers in the fan meeting and just danced shyly upon fans' request!

Meanwhile, the actor will be starring alongside Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sung Eun in Netflix's The Sound Of Magic. Hwang In Yeop is also in talks to play the lead role in 'Why Oh Soo Jae?' opposite Seo Hyun Jin and is positively reviewing the offer! We cannot wait to watch Hwang In Yeop back on our screens!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop CONFIRMED to star alongside Ji Chang Wook in Annarasumanara

Do you like Hwang In Yeop? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×