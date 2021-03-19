  1. Home
Hwarang star Park Hyung Shik in talks to lead upcoming historical drama following military discharge

Park Hyung Shik might be announcing his television comeback very soon!
On March 19, 2021, Park Hyung Shik's agency United Artists Agency shared with Newsen that Park Hyung Shik, who has recently completed his military service, is already considering his appearance in the historical K-Drama 'Golden Hairpin', the Korean title for which translates to the memoir of a hair stick, referring to royal nobles fiddling with their hairpin while thinking. The script for this drama is being written by Jung Hyun Jung and the drama will be directed by Lee Jong Jae of 100 Days My Prince fame. Judging from the incredible success of 100 Days My Prince, Golden Hairpin is already setting the expectations way up high. 

This drama is a Korean remake of the popular C-Drama of the same name where former EXO member and now, actor, Kris Wu played the role of the Prince, whose counterpart character, Lee Hwan, is being offered to Park Hyung Shik. Fans are already excited about the prospects of Park Hyung Shik taking up this drama and speculations about the rest of the cast is also a heated topic of discussion on online forums. 

