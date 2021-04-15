Hwarang star Park Hyung Sik in talks to join new Apocalyptic thriller drama, Happiness alongside Han Hyo Joo

Park Hyung Sik may be playing a police officer in his next drama! Read on to find out.

Park Hyung Sik is coming and if all goes well, he might play a Police officer! According to a report carried by Ilgan Sports, Park Hyung Sik had been cast in the role of the protagonist in the upcoming tvN drama Happiness. Park Hyung Sik's agency, United Artists Agency clarified to Sports Donga that he is currently positively reviewing the offer. If all goes well, Park Hyung Sik may star opposite Han Hyo Joo, who has been offered the role of the female lead opposite him.

Happiness is said to be an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time when infectious diseases have become the new normal. In a big city, there is a newly constructed apartment building where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The drama depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs amongst residents of the building. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst. Park Hyung Sik is offered the role of the male lead Jung Yi Hyun, a violent crimes detective. He used to be an up-and-coming baseball player in high school, but a knee injury put a full stop to his budding baseball career, and he decided to become a police officer instead. He is an intelligent and compassionate man who works for the common good rather than his personal greed.

Han Hyo Joo has been offered the role of the female lead Yoon Sae Bom and is currently reviewing the offer. Happiness will be helmed by producing director (PD) Ahn Gil Ho and writer Han Sang Woon, who previously worked on the drama, Watcher together. Happiness will be produced by Studio Dragon and is scheduled to air in the second half of the year.

