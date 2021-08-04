HWASA collaborates with rookie artist ‘Kinda Blue’ in the chilling and heartbreaking illustrated lyric video

Rookie vocalist Kinda Blue starts their full-fledged music activities with a debut single 'I can't make you love me' in collaboration with MAMAMOO's HWASA through various music sites at 2:30 pm on August 3. The debut single is a song written and composed by Kinda Blue. In the emotional melody, the monologue of a man and a woman is divided into verses 1 and 2, respectively, and the song will give listeners sympathy and a deep afterglow.

The song constantly asks the listener to retrospect on their love life, their heartbreaks, their broken relationships, their good relationships, etc. Kinda Blue and Hwasa are having a heartfelt conversation through the song, thinking where did they go wrong and what can they do to make things better. They emphasise that even though a significant amount of time has passed, their love will never die out. But those words just remain within their heart and therefore the destined lovers, never meet.

Hwasa, who has a husky yet melodious voice, decided to support their work in order to let the beautiful track be known to the public. She established herself as a musician by working with Loco, WOOGIE, DPR LIVE and Beenzino, accidentally listened to Kinda Blue's demo song and requested a collaboration.

Kinda Blue is a vocalist and a complete rookie with the ability to write lyrics, compose and produce. The name was inspired by the album 'Kind Of Blue' by American jazz musician Miles Davis. All people live with 'blue', but at the same time, it has the meaning of delivering comfort and consolation to listeners through music, as if healing with 'blue'.

In particular, like Miles Davis, who pioneered the path of fusion jazz, Kinda Blue is expected to expand its own musical worldview and color by challenging various genres in the future.

